TriSalus Life Sciences (NASDAQ:TLSI) Earns Buy Rating from Canaccord Genuity Group

TriSalus Life Sciences (NASDAQ:TLSI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a research note issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $11.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 103.48% from the company’s previous close.

TLSI has been the topic of several other research reports. Lake Street Capital began coverage on TriSalus Life Sciences in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of TriSalus Life Sciences in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on TriSalus Life Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.56.

NASDAQ:TLSI traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.41. The stock had a trading volume of 834 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,939. TriSalus Life Sciences has a twelve month low of $3.50 and a twelve month high of $10.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 0.48.

TriSalus Life Sciences (NASDAQ:TLSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.35). The business had revenue of $8.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.12 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TriSalus Life Sciences will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TriSalus Life Sciences news, insider Sean Murphy bought 15,000 shares of TriSalus Life Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.31 per share, for a total transaction of $79,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 182,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $970,306.92. This represents a 8.94 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO James Emmett Young purchased 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.40 per share, for a total transaction of $129,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 24,000 shares in the company, valued at $129,600. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 54,856 shares of company stock valued at $294,608 in the last quarter. 32.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TLSI. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of TriSalus Life Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. MSD Partners L.P. acquired a new position in TriSalus Life Sciences in the third quarter valued at $184,000. Vestcor Inc purchased a new stake in TriSalus Life Sciences during the third quarter valued at about $108,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TriSalus Life Sciences by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 200,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 62,542 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of TriSalus Life Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $92,000. 2.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TriSalus Life Sciences, Inc, a medical technology company, researches, develops, and sells drug delivery technologies and immune-oncology therapeutics for the treatment of liver and pancreatic cancer. The company offers Pressure Enabled Drug Delivery infusion systems, such as the TriNav infusion system, which is used in transarterial radioembolization and chemoembolization procedures for patients with liver cancer and metastases; and the Pancreatic Retrograde Venous Infusion device, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial, for locally advanced pancreatic cancer.

