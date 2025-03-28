SouthGobi Resources (OTCMKTS:SGQRF) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

SouthGobi Resources (OTCMKTS:SGQRF – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. SouthGobi Resources had a negative return on equity of 34.47% and a net margin of 10.94%.

SouthGobi Resources Stock Performance

SouthGobi Resources stock remained flat at $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $88.88 million, a P/E ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 57.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.30. SouthGobi Resources has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.48.

SouthGobi Resources Company Profile

Featured Stories

SouthGobi Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated coal mining, development, and exploration company in Mongolia and Hong Kong. The company primarily explores for coking and thermal coal. Its flagship project is the Ovoot Tolgoi open pit coal mine located in the Umnugobi Aimag of Mongolia.

