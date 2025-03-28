Rave Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVE) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Rave Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,300 shares, a drop of 45.0% from the February 28th total of 71,500 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 30,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Rave Restaurant Group Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of RAVE stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,392. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.68 and a 200-day moving average of $2.63. The company has a market cap of $41.27 million, a PE ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 0.43. Rave Restaurant Group has a 52 week low of $1.70 and a 52 week high of $3.36.

Get Rave Restaurant Group alerts:

Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Rave Restaurant Group had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 21.80%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in Rave Restaurant Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Rave Restaurant Group by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 30,449 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 6,682 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Rave Restaurant Group by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 129,864 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 34,977 shares during the last quarter. 15.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rave Restaurant Group in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on RAVE

Rave Restaurant Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rave Restaurant Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation and franchising of pizza buffet, delivery/carry-out (delco), and express restaurants under the Pizza Inn and Pie Five trademarks in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Pizza Inn Franchising, Pie Five Franchising, and Company-Owned Restaurants.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rave Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rave Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.