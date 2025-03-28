Short Interest in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) Drops By 44.7%

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,200 shares, a decrease of 44.7% from the February 28th total of 63,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 166,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 246.7% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,080 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,480 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 8,748 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $173,000. Generation Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $187,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $216,000.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE:BBN traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,668. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.77. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has a twelve month low of $15.39 and a twelve month high of $18.42.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Announces Dividend

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a $0.0929 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.74%.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in taxable municipal securities, which include Build America Bonds.

