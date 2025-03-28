Artiva Biotherapeutics’ (ARTV) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Wedbush

Wedbush reissued their outperform rating on shares of Artiva Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARTV – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. Wedbush currently has a $18.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Artiva Biotherapeutics’ Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.66) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.70) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.54) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($2.68) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($2.82) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($2.95) EPS.
A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on ARTV. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Artiva Biotherapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Artiva Biotherapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.40.
Artiva Biotherapeutics Stock Performance
Institutional Trading of Artiva Biotherapeutics
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in Artiva Biotherapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Artiva Biotherapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Artiva Biotherapeutics by 64.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 3,361 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Artiva Biotherapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Artiva Biotherapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $166,000.
Artiva Biotherapeutics Company Profile
Artiva Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing natural killer (NK) cell-based therapies for patients suffering from autoimmune diseases and cancers. The company’s lead product candidate is AB-101, an off-the-shelf NK cell therapy for patients with autoimmune diseases and cancers, such as lupus nephritis, rheumatoid arthritis, pemphigus vulgaris, the anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic antibody-associated vasculitis subtypes granulomatosis with polyangiitis/microscopic polyangiitis, systemic lupus erythematosus, and B-cell-non-Hodgkin lymphoma.
Featured Stories
