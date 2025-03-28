ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.
ATA Creativity Global Stock Performance
NASDAQ:AACG opened at $0.99 on Wednesday. ATA Creativity Global has a 52 week low of $0.50 and a 52 week high of $1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $31.65 million, a PE ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.89.
ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 25th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ATA Creativity Global had a negative net margin of 16.14% and a negative return on equity of 45.84%. The company had revenue of $13.83 million for the quarter.
About ATA Creativity Global
ATA Creativity Global, together with its subsidiaries, provides educational services to individual students through its training center network in China and internationally. Its educational services include portfolio training, research-based learning, overseas study counselling, in-school art classes through cooperation with high schools and training organizations, foreign language training services, junior art education, and other related educational services to its students.
