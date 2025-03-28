StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Euro Tech (NASDAQ:CLWT)

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Euro Tech (NASDAQ:CLWT – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Euro Tech Stock Up 1.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ CLWT opened at $1.22 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.43. Euro Tech has a 1-year low of $1.11 and a 1-year high of $1.94.
Euro Tech announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 20th that permits the company to repurchase $0.00 in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Euro Tech
About Euro Tech
Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited primarily distributes water treatment equipment, laboratory instruments, analyzers, test kits and related supplies, and power generation equipment to commercial customers, and governmental agencies in Hong Kong and the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Trading and Manufacturing, and Engineering.
