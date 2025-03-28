Coty (NYSE:COTY) Research Coverage Started at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Coty (NYSE:COTY – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Coty from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Coty from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Coty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Coty from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.50 price objective on shares of Coty in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.61.

Shares of Coty stock opened at $5.54 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.25. Coty has a 12 month low of $5.35 and a 12 month high of $11.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -553.80, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.11). Coty had a net margin of 0.22% and a return on equity of 6.34%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Coty will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Coty by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 20,214,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,691,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175,120 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Coty by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,318,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,697,000 after buying an additional 1,569,315 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Coty by 2.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,043,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,696,000 after buying an additional 251,964 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coty by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,824,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,379,000 after buying an additional 37,412 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Coty by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 8,096,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646,839 shares during the last quarter. 42.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige segment products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Calvin Klein, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.

