StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Stock Down 5.6 %

Shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock opened at $1.26 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.17. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory has a 52-week low of $1.22 and a 52-week high of $3.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory had a negative net margin of 17.25% and a negative return on equity of 48.18%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CacheTech Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory during the 4th quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, 4WEALTH Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory during the fourth quarter valued at $225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.27% of the company’s stock.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a confectionery franchisor, manufacturer, and retail operator. It operates through Franchising, Manufacturing, Retail Stores, and Other segments. The company produces approximately 400 chocolate candies and other confectionery products, including clusters, caramels, creams, toffees, mints, and truffles; and offers 15 varieties of caramel apples and other products that are prepared in individual stores, as well as provides ice cream, coffee, and other sundries.

