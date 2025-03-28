StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Penns Woods Bancorp Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ PWOD opened at $28.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $220.17 million, a PE ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.63. Penns Woods Bancorp has a 1-year low of $17.01 and a 1-year high of $34.56.

Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Penns Woods Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 14.87%.

Penns Woods Bancorp Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Penns Woods Bancorp

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 11th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. Penns Woods Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.24%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PWOD. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. increased its holdings in Penns Woods Bancorp by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 7,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new stake in Penns Woods Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Penns Woods Bancorp by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 75,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,305,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp by 124.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 7,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhino Investment Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $1,078,000. 27.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Penns Woods Bancorp

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Jersey Shore State Bank, which provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. It accepts time, demand, and savings deposits, including super NOW accounts, statement savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as checking and individual retirement account (IRAs) accounts.

