StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the auto parts company’s stock.
Sypris Solutions Trading Down 3.0 %
NASDAQ:SYPR opened at $1.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.30 million, a P/E ratio of -12.46 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.26. Sypris Solutions has a 52 week low of $1.27 and a 52 week high of $3.72.
Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. Sypris Solutions had a negative net margin of 2.05% and a negative return on equity of 14.38%.
About Sypris Solutions
Sypris Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics. It operates through Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics segments. The Sypris Technologies segment is involved in selling of forged, machined, welded, and heat-treated steel components primarily for the heavy commercial vehicle and high-pressure energy pipeline applications.
