StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Carver Bancorp Stock Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ:CARV opened at $1.41 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.74. The company has a market cap of $7.21 million, a PE ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 1.12. Carver Bancorp has a twelve month low of $1.26 and a twelve month high of $2.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63.

Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The savings and loans company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter. Carver Bancorp had a negative return on equity of 59.15% and a negative net margin of 24.99%.

Institutional Trading of Carver Bancorp

About Carver Bancorp

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Carver Bancorp stock. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new stake in shares of Carver Bancorp, Inc. ( NASDAQ:CARV Free Report ) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 34,657 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. owned about 0.68% of Carver Bancorp as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 18.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Carver Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Carver Federal Savings Bank that provides consumer and commercial banking services for consumers, businesses, non-profit organizations, and governmental and quasi-governmental agencies primarily in New York. It accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits; passbook and statement accounts, and certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

