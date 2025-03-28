Truist Financial Cuts United Parks & Resorts (NYSE:PRKS) Price Target to $62.00

United Parks & Resorts (NYSE:PRKS – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Truist Financial from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on PRKS. Guggenheim increased their price objective on United Parks & Resorts from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Macquarie reduced their target price on shares of United Parks & Resorts from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of United Parks & Resorts in a report on Friday, March 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of United Parks & Resorts from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.18.

United Parks & Resorts Stock Performance

Insider Activity at United Parks & Resorts

Shares of PRKS stock opened at $47.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.22. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 1.96. United Parks & Resorts has a 1 year low of $44.72 and a 1 year high of $60.83.

In related news, insider Byron Surrett sold 7,008 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.90, for a total value of $342,691.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $540,345. This represents a 38.81 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Parks & Resorts

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hill Path Capital LP acquired a new position in United Parks & Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,376,588,000. Goldentree Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of United Parks & Resorts during the third quarter valued at approximately $71,882,000. Simcoe Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parks & Resorts during the third quarter worth $110,983,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of United Parks & Resorts in the third quarter valued at $3,548,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in United Parks & Resorts during the 3rd quarter valued at $478,000.

United Parks & Resorts Company Profile

United Parks & Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. Its portfolio includes SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

Further Reading

