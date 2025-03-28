Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD) Price Target to $15.00

Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD – Free Report) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on LSPD. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $17.00 to $14.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Lightspeed Commerce from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays reduced their price objective on Lightspeed Commerce from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Lightspeed Commerce from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Lightspeed Commerce from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.82.

Shares of NYSE LSPD opened at $9.37 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.10, a quick ratio of 5.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -11.71, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 2.44. Lightspeed Commerce has a twelve month low of $9.25 and a twelve month high of $18.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.73.

Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.07). Lightspeed Commerce had a negative net margin of 11.75% and a positive return on equity of 0.61%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lightspeed Commerce will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LSPD. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Lightspeed Commerce by 214.4% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,168 shares during the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lightspeed Commerce during the fourth quarter worth about $165,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lightspeed Commerce during the fourth quarter worth about $256,000. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lightspeed Commerce in the 4th quarter valued at about $261,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

Lightspeed Commerce Inc engages in sale of cloud-based software subscriptions and payments solutions for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. Its Software as a Service platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

