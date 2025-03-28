FrontView REIT, Inc.’s (NYSE:FVR) Lock-Up Period To Expire on March 31st

FrontView REIT’s (NYSE:FVR – Get Free Report) lock-up period is set to end on Monday, March 31st. FrontView REIT had issued 13,200,000 shares in its public offering on October 2nd. The total size of the offering was $250,800,000 based on an initial share price of $19.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FVR shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of FrontView REIT from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of FrontView REIT from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, FrontView REIT presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.20.

FrontView REIT Price Performance

FVR opened at $13.15 on Friday. FrontView REIT has a fifty-two week low of $12.96 and a fifty-two week high of $19.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.39.

FrontView REIT (NYSE:FVR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 19th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $15.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.45 million. Analysts predict that FrontView REIT will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

FrontView REIT Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st.

Insider Transactions at FrontView REIT

In other FrontView REIT news, CEO Randall Starr acquired 3,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.34 per share, with a total value of $49,571.44. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 3,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,571.44. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FrontView REIT

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FVR. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in shares of FrontView REIT during the fourth quarter valued at about $8,285,000. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new stake in FrontView REIT during the 4th quarter valued at about $23,571,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in FrontView REIT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $924,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in FrontView REIT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $872,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in FrontView REIT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,706,000.

FrontView REIT Company Profile

FrontView REIT specializes in real estate investing.

