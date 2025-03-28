MicroVision’s (MVIS) Buy Rating Reiterated at Westpark Capital

Westpark Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $2.00 target price on the electronics maker’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on MVIS. D. Boral Capital began coverage on MicroVision in a report on Monday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MicroVision to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th.

MicroVision Stock Down 6.5 %

NASDAQ:MVIS opened at $1.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $284.72 million, a P/E ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 2.63. MicroVision has a twelve month low of $0.80 and a twelve month high of $1.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.42 and a 200-day moving average of $1.20.

MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The electronics maker reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04). MicroVision had a negative net margin of 1,049.43% and a negative return on equity of 102.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 million.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MicroVision

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MVIS. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in shares of MicroVision during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Caitlin John LLC bought a new position in MicroVision during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in MicroVision by 226.9% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 22,852 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 15,861 shares during the last quarter. Warwick Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in MicroVision in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in MicroVision by 140.4% in the fourth quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 30,252 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 17,669 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.90% of the company’s stock.

About MicroVision

MicroVision, Inc develops and sells lidar sensors and software used in automotive safety and autonomous driving applications. It offers a suite of light detection and ranging (lidar) sensors and perception; and validation software for automotive OEMs, advanced driver-assistance systems, and autonomous vehicle applications, as well as non-automotive applications including industrial, robotics, and smart infrastructure.

