HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) Upgraded at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $115.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $120.00.

HQY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Friday, March 14th. KeyCorp cut their price target on HealthEquity from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Mizuho assumed coverage on HealthEquity in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $126.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on HealthEquity from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on HealthEquity from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HealthEquity currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.23.

Shares of NASDAQ HQY opened at $88.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 3.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $103.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.84. HealthEquity has a 12-month low of $65.01 and a 12-month high of $115.59. The company has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a PE ratio of 81.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.62.

In related news, Director Robert W. Selander sold 5,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total value of $639,917.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 78,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,704,992.51. This represents a 6.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in HealthEquity in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Transce3nd LLC bought a new position in HealthEquity in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in HealthEquity by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of HealthEquity during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of HealthEquity by 65.6% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.55% of the company’s stock.

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, receive personalized benefit information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

