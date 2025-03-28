EntryPoint Capital LLC Makes New $306,000 Investment in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,766 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. ORG Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 175.3% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Kieckhefer Group LLC purchased a new position in Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Financial Life Planners acquired a new position in Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 83.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Marvell Technology Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $64.86 on Friday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.19 and a fifty-two week high of $127.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.52. The company has a market cap of $56.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.15, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.42.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 11th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -23.53%.

In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Mark Casper sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $282,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,791,778. The trade was a 9.19 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.40, for a total transaction of $746,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 93,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,685,016.40. This represents a 6.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,685 shares of company stock worth $4,026,768. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on MRVL. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Marvell Technology from $132.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Roth Capital set a $100.00 target price on Marvell Technology in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Marvell Technology from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Marvell Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.44.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MRVL

About Marvell Technology

(Free Report)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.