Fox Run Management L.L.C. Cuts Holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. lessened its position in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 80.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,097 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 12,500 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in DexCom were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of DexCom by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,481 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. grew its stake in DexCom by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 4,069 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of DexCom by 40.5% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 475 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of DexCom by 62.8% in the fourth quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 433 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in shares of DexCom by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,587 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. 97.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ DXCM opened at $69.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $27.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.28. DexCom, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.34 and a twelve month high of $141.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.02.

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The medical device company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.05). DexCom had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 30.14%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 33,359 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.91, for a total transaction of $2,899,230.69. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 319,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,727,505.67. This represents a 9.47 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Jacob Steven Leach sold 2,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.91, for a total value of $228,920.94. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 268,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,347,850.04. This represents a 0.97 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 105,009 shares of company stock worth $8,044,178 over the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on DXCM shares. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on DexCom from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Baird R W upgraded DexCom from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Cfra Research raised DexCom to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Robert W. Baird raised shares of DexCom from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of DexCom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.82.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

