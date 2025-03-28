Kumba Iron Ore Limited (OTCMKTS:KIROY) Short Interest Up 147.1% in March

Kumba Iron Ore Limited (OTCMKTS:KIROY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,300 shares, an increase of 147.1% from the February 28th total of 7,000 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 15,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Kumba Iron Ore Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of Kumba Iron Ore stock opened at $6.50 on Friday. Kumba Iron Ore has a 12 month low of $5.57 and a 12 month high of $10.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.56.

Kumba Iron Ore Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.3586 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Kumba Iron Ore’s previous dividend of $0.25.

Kumba Iron Ore Company Profile

Kumba Iron Ore Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, extraction, beneficiation, marketing, sale, and shipping of iron ore for the steel industry primarily in South Africa, China, rest of Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and North Africa. It produces iron ore at Sishen and Kolomela mines in the Northern Cape Province.

