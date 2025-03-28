Hippocratic Financial Advisors LLC Takes Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Hippocratic Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 3,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises about 0.2% of Hippocratic Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 20.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,092,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $920,793,000 after buying an additional 1,540,422 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 47.6% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 28,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,869,000 after purchasing an additional 9,136 shares during the last quarter. BBR Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. BBR Partners LLC now owns 13,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $246,000. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

AGG opened at $98.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $124.66 billion, a PE ratio of 125.34 and a beta of 0.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $97.96 and a 200-day moving average of $98.47. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $94.85 and a 52-week high of $102.04.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.