Kiltearn Partners LLP Cuts Stock Holdings in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Kiltearn Partners LLP decreased its holdings in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 174,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 20,600 shares during the quarter. Genpact comprises approximately 1.2% of Kiltearn Partners LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Kiltearn Partners LLP’s holdings in Genpact were worth $7,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Genpact by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Genpact by 136.4% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 17,935 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 10,349 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Genpact during the third quarter worth $159,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in Genpact by 78.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 47,957 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,880,000 after buying an additional 21,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Genpact by 2.2% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 43,156 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Genpact

In other news, CEO Balkrishan Kalra sold 13,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.89, for a total transaction of $664,904.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 310,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,167,926.94. This represents a 4.20 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Piyush Mehta sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.83, for a total value of $513,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 151,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,475,125.06. This trade represents a 7.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on G. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Genpact from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Genpact from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $44.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. TD Cowen upgraded Genpact from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $45.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Genpact from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Genpact has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.44.

Genpact Stock Performance

NYSE G opened at $50.76 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.94. Genpact Limited has a 1-year low of $30.23 and a 1-year high of $56.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion, a PE ratio of 17.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.16.

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.04). Genpact had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 22.50%. On average, research analysts predict that Genpact Limited will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Genpact Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This is a boost from Genpact’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 11th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Genpact’s payout ratio is presently 23.94%.

Genpact Profile

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The Financial Services segment offers retail customer onboarding, customer service, collections, card servicing operations, loan and payment operations, commercial loan, equipment and auto loan, mortgage origination, compliance services, reporting and monitoring, and wealth management operations support; financial crime and risk management services; and underwriting support, new business processing, policy administration, claims management, catastrophe modeling and actuarial services, as well as property and casualty claims.

