EntryPoint Capital LLC Makes New $282,000 Investment in Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI)

EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 38,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JBI. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Janus International Group by 136.3% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 27,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 16,032 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Janus International Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $351,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Janus International Group by 40.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,190,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,035,000 after buying an additional 342,586 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its holdings in Janus International Group by 55.3% during the third quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 76,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after buying an additional 27,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in Janus International Group by 8.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,316,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,078,000 after buying an additional 646,078 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

Janus International Group Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of Janus International Group stock opened at $7.51 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.80. Janus International Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.68 and a fifty-two week high of $15.36. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 0.97.

Janus International Group Profile

Janus International Group, Inc manufacturers and supplies turn-key self-storage, and commercial and industrial building solutions in North America and internationally. The company offers roll up and swing doors, hallway systems, relocatable storage moveable additional storage structures units, and other solutions.

