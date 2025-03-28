Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Acquires 95,900 Shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its stake in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Free Report) by 610.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 111,600 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,900 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Infosys were worth $2,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new position in Infosys in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in Infosys in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of Infosys during the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Infosys by 69.7% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,115 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Infosys by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,496 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. 16.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. CLSA upgraded Infosys from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Hsbc Global Res raised Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Infosys in a research report on Friday, January 17th. HSBC upgraded shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.70.

Shares of INFY opened at $18.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $77.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.01. Infosys Limited has a 1 year low of $16.04 and a 1 year high of $23.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.79.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. Infosys had a net margin of 17.28% and a return on equity of 31.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Infosys Limited will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, and Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

