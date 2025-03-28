The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Sold by Weik Capital Management

Weik Capital Management lessened its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,850 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 63 shares during the period. Weik Capital Management’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TRV. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 1,405.7% in the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 527 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 561 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 52.5% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 9,676 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,265,000 after acquiring an additional 3,332 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 183.7% during the 3rd quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 3,719 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $871,000 after acquiring an additional 2,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 5.7% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 111,187 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,031,000 after purchasing an additional 5,948 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TRV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Travelers Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $275.00 to $286.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. HSBC downgraded Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler upgraded Travelers Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $259.00 to $310.00 in a report on Friday, January 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Travelers Companies from $275.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Travelers Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $260.00.

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

Shares of TRV opened at $262.91 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $250.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $247.75. The firm has a market cap of $59.61 billion, a PE ratio of 12.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.60. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $200.21 and a 12-month high of $269.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The insurance provider reported $9.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.50 by $2.65. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 19.06%. The company had revenue of $12.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $7.01 earnings per share. Travelers Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.02 EPS for the current year.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 19.56%.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

