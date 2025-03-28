Kiltearn Partners LLP Has $13.51 Million Position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Kiltearn Partners LLP decreased its position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 15.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 218,094 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 39,800 shares during the quarter. eBay comprises approximately 2.2% of Kiltearn Partners LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Kiltearn Partners LLP’s holdings in eBay were worth $13,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Smithfield Trust Co grew its holdings in eBay by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 4,411 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in eBay by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,488 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in eBay by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,417 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of eBay by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,226 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. lifted its stake in shares of eBay by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 34,651 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get eBay alerts:

eBay Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $66.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. eBay Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.52 and a 1-year high of $71.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $67.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.84.

eBay Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This is a positive change from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.07%.

Several research firms have commented on EBAY. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of eBay in a report on Monday, December 16th. Wedbush began coverage on eBay in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of eBay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of eBay from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of eBay from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.54.

Read Our Latest Report on eBay

Insider Buying and Selling at eBay

In related news, CEO Jamie Iannone sold 5,625 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.38, for a total transaction of $350,887.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 542,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,825,430.24. The trade was a 1.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 3,958 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total value of $265,423.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 94,392 shares in the company, valued at $6,329,927.52. The trade was a 4.02 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,241 shares of company stock valued at $1,061,665. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

eBay Company Profile

(Free Report)

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.