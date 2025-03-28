Sysmex Co. (OTCMKTS:SSMXY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Sysmex Co. (OTCMKTS:SSMXY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the February 28th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 109,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Sysmex Stock Up 1.5 %

OTCMKTS:SSMXY traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.15. 64,964 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,634. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.10. Sysmex has a 1 year low of $14.38 and a 1 year high of $28.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.87 and a beta of 0.88.

Sysmex (OTCMKTS:SSMXY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Analysts predict that Sysmex will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Sysmex Company Profile

Sysmex Corporation engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of diagnostic instruments, reagents, and related software in Japan. It offers three-part and five-part white blood cell differentiation instruments for use in hematology; and transport systems for high-volume testing in labs. The company also provides automated urine particle analyzers; automated blood coagulation analyzers; automated immunochemistry systems, which perform assays on minute sample quantities, as well as reagents to test for infectious disease and tumor markers; and flow cytometers to perform analysis in diagnosing leukemia, malignant lymphoma, and HIV/AIDS.

