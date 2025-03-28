Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Venture Global Call Options (NYSE:VG)

Venture Global, Inc. (NYSE:VG – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock investors bought 12,442 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 74% compared to the typical daily volume of 7,137 call options.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research firms have recently commented on VG. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Venture Global from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Venture Global from $25.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Venture Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Venture Global in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Venture Global from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.55.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on VG
Insider Transactions at Venture Global
Venture Global Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:VG traded down $0.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,400,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,666,053. Venture Global has a fifty-two week low of $8.62 and a fifty-two week high of $25.50.
Venture Global (NYSE:VG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Venture Global will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.
Venture Global Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a $0.0165 dividend. This represents a $0.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th.
About Venture Global
Venture Global has fundamentally reshaped the development and construction of liquefied natural gas production, establishing us as a rapidly growing company delivering critical LNG to the world. Our innovative and disruptive approach, which is both scalable and repeatable, allows us to bring LNG to a global market years faster and at a lower cost.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Venture Global
- What Are Some of the Best Large-Cap Stocks to Buy?
- Why Dollar Tree’s Family Dollar Sale Could Spark a Comeback
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- JPMorgan: The ‘NVIDIA of Banking’ Poised for More Gains?
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- Buy the Chewy Stock Reversal? Here’s Why Now Is the Time
Receive News & Ratings for Venture Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Venture Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.