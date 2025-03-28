Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Venture Global Call Options (NYSE:VG)

Venture Global, Inc. (NYSE:VG – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock investors bought 12,442 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 74% compared to the typical daily volume of 7,137 call options.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on VG. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Venture Global from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Venture Global from $25.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Venture Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Venture Global in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Venture Global from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.55.

Get Venture Global alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on VG

Insider Transactions at Venture Global

Venture Global Stock Performance

In other Venture Global news, insider Michael Sabel bought 234,500 shares of Venture Global stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.53 per share, with a total value of $2,469,285.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,185,885 shares in the company, valued at $12,487,369.05. This represents a 24.65 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Jimmy D. Staton purchased 49,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.13 per share, for a total transaction of $496,370.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at $496,370. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought 803,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,108,260 in the last 90 days. 4.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:VG traded down $0.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,400,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,666,053. Venture Global has a fifty-two week low of $8.62 and a fifty-two week high of $25.50.

Venture Global (NYSE:VG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Venture Global will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

Venture Global Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a $0.0165 dividend. This represents a $0.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th.

About Venture Global

(Get Free Report)

Venture Global has fundamentally reshaped the development and construction of liquefied natural gas production, establishing us as a rapidly growing company delivering critical LNG to the world. Our innovative and disruptive approach, which is both scalable and repeatable, allows us to bring LNG to a global market years faster and at a lower cost.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Venture Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Venture Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.