Dampskibsselskabet Norden A/S (OTCMKTS:DPBSF) Short Interest Update

Dampskibsselskabet Norden A/S (OTCMKTS:DPBSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,900 shares, a drop of 47.4% from the February 28th total of 43,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 229.0 days.

Dampskibsselskabet Norden A/S Price Performance

OTCMKTS:DPBSF remained flat at C$25.35 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 300. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$27.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$31.74. Dampskibsselskabet Norden A/S has a 1 year low of C$25.35 and a 1 year high of C$43.40.

About Dampskibsselskabet Norden A/S

Dampskibsselskabet Norden A/S, a shipping company, owns and operates dry cargo and tanker vessels worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Assets & Logistics, and Freight Services & Trading. The Assets & Logistics segment owns and charters in long-term vessel capacity; and charters out its capacity of owned and long-term chartered tonnage to Freight Services & Trading.

