Femasys (NASDAQ:FEMY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Femasys (NASDAQ:FEMY – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.02, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $0.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 million. Femasys had a negative net margin of 1,435.77% and a negative return on equity of 141.49%.

Femasys Trading Down 12.2 %

FEMY stock opened at $1.34 on Friday. Femasys has a 52-week low of $0.86 and a 52-week high of $1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $30.57 million, a P/E ratio of -1.65 and a beta of -2.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.22.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright increased their price target on Femasys from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th.

Femasys Company Profile

Femasys Inc, a biomedical company, develops therapeutic and diagnostic solutions to address unmet women healthcare needs worldwide. The company provides FemVue saline-air device, a contrast-generating product in the United States, Canada, Japan, and Hong Kong; FemCath, a cornual balloon catheter, a single intrauterine directional delivery product that allows for selective evaluation of an individual fallopian tube; and FemCerv, a biopsy device for endocervical curettage, which can be used to sample cervical cells and tissue circumferentially with sample containment within the device to minimize contamination.

