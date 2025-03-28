Femasys (NASDAQ:FEMY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Posted by on Mar 28th, 2025

Femasys (NASDAQ:FEMYGet Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.02, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $0.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 million. Femasys had a negative net margin of 1,435.77% and a negative return on equity of 141.49%.

Femasys Trading Down 12.2 %

FEMY stock opened at $1.34 on Friday. Femasys has a 52-week low of $0.86 and a 52-week high of $1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $30.57 million, a P/E ratio of -1.65 and a beta of -2.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.22.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright increased their price target on Femasys from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Femasys

Femasys Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Femasys Inc, a biomedical company, develops therapeutic and diagnostic solutions to address unmet women healthcare needs worldwide. The company provides FemVue saline-air device, a contrast-generating product in the United States, Canada, Japan, and Hong Kong; FemCath, a cornual balloon catheter, a single intrauterine directional delivery product that allows for selective evaluation of an individual fallopian tube; and FemCerv, a biopsy device for endocervical curettage, which can be used to sample cervical cells and tissue circumferentially with sample containment within the device to minimize contamination.

Featured Stories

Earnings History for Femasys (NASDAQ:FEMY)

Receive News & Ratings for Femasys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Femasys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.