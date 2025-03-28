New Age Alpha Advisors LLC Invests $6.90 Million in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 54,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,904,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pathstone Holdings LLC lifted its position in Tenet Healthcare by 2.7% during the third quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 8,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the third quarter valued at $231,000. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 67.2% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 31,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,162,000 after purchasing an additional 12,480 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,324,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 65.4% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Tenet Healthcare alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on THC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $196.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised Tenet Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $177.00 target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.41.

Insider Activity at Tenet Healthcare

In other news, Director J Robert Kerrey sold 9,525 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.43, for a total transaction of $1,194,720.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,434,022.54. This trade represents a 25.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tenet Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of THC opened at $134.41 on Friday. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a one year low of $90.03 and a one year high of $171.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.79 billion, a PE ratio of 4.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.06.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.49. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 15.48%. On average, analysts anticipate that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 12.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tenet Healthcare Profile

(Free Report)

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Hospital Operations and Services, and Ambulatory Care. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tenet Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenet Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.