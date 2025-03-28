Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Has $421,000 Position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 18.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 170 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in Zebra Technologies by 102.9% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 71 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in Zebra Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 159.5% in the fourth quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 96 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 91.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zebra Technologies Stock Down 1.0 %

Zebra Technologies stock opened at $285.14 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $334.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $365.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $266.75 and a 1-year high of $427.76. The company has a market cap of $14.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.01 and a beta of 1.68.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.85 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 18.34%. Research analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 13.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ZBRA shares. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $407.00 to $326.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $409.00 to $379.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $445.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Zebra Technologies from $430.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $427.00 to $390.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Zebra Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $381.42.

Insider Activity at Zebra Technologies

In other news, Director Anders Gustafsson purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $311.00 per share, for a total transaction of $155,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 202,176 shares in the company, valued at $62,876,736. The trade was a 0.25 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

