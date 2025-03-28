Alerus Financial NA Has $6.07 Million Position in HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI)

Alerus Financial NA cut its position in shares of HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Free Report) by 30.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,549 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 11,318 shares during the quarter. Alerus Financial NA’s holdings in HEICO were worth $6,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of HEICO by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 731 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in HEICO in the third quarter worth $128,000. Cynosure Group LLC acquired a new stake in HEICO during the third quarter worth $358,000. Portland Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in HEICO in the 3rd quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Atom Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of HEICO in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,129,000. 27.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HEICO Price Performance

Shares of HEI stock opened at $268.68 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $244.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $251.81. The stock has a market cap of $37.33 billion, a PE ratio of 73.41, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.26. HEICO Co. has a 52-week low of $185.03 and a 52-week high of $283.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 3.11.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HEICO ( NYSE:HEI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The aerospace company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $983.10 million. HEICO had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 13.33%. As a group, analysts forecast that HEICO Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of HEICO in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial boosted their price target on HEICO from $282.00 to $294.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of HEICO in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on HEICO from $271.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $271.40.

About HEICO

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. Its Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

