Vertex Planning Partners LLC Purchases 3,686 Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF)

Vertex Planning Partners LLC increased its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF – Free Report) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 97,054 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,686 shares during the quarter. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF comprises 1.0% of Vertex Planning Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Vertex Planning Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF were worth $4,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 61,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,960,000 after acquiring an additional 13,147 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 21.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 58,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,046,000 after purchasing an additional 10,426 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 16,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after buying an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $384,000.

PXF opened at $53.06 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.35. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF has a 52 week low of $46.21 and a 52 week high of $54.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 0.90.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.4633 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 24th.

The Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (PXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI Developed x US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the biggest companies in developed markets outside the US that are selected and weighted based on fundamental measures. PXF was launched on Jun 25, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

