Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Boosts Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 107.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,031 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares during the quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TRV. YANKCOM Partnership purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Generali Investments Management Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Asset Planning Inc purchased a new position in Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Providence First Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Travelers Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TRV opened at $262.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $200.21 and a 1-year high of $269.56. The company has a market capitalization of $59.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $250.11 and a 200-day moving average of $247.75.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The insurance provider reported $9.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.50 by $2.65. The firm had revenue of $12.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.80 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 10.77%. Travelers Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.56%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays increased their price target on Travelers Companies from $278.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Travelers Companies from $213.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $268.00 target price (down from $273.00) on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Travelers Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $275.00 to $286.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $260.00.

Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

