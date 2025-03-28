Icade (CDMGF) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Icade (OTCMKTS:CDMGF – Get Free Report) is projected to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, April 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.53 per share for the quarter.

Icade Trading Up 6.6 %

Shares of CDMGF stock opened at $22.45 on Friday. Icade has a one year low of $21.06 and a one year high of $31.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.58 and a 200-day moving average of $25.29.

Icade Company Profile

Icade is a full-service real estate company with expertise in both commercial property investment (portfolio worth 6.8bn on a full consolidation basis as of 12/31/2023) and property development (2023 economic revenue of 1.3bn) that operates throughout France. Icade has forged longterm partnerships to respond to emerging trends in the industry.

