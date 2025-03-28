Icade (CDMGF) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Icade (OTCMKTS:CDMGF – Get Free Report) is projected to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, April 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.53 per share for the quarter.
Icade Trading Up 6.6 %
Shares of CDMGF stock opened at $22.45 on Friday. Icade has a one year low of $21.06 and a one year high of $31.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.58 and a 200-day moving average of $25.29.
Icade Company Profile
