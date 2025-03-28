Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,884,592 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 31,369 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $18,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hager Investment Management Services LLC acquired a new position in Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Kentucky Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 169.9% during the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 3,285 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Stock Down 3.7 %

F opened at $9.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.30 billion, a PE ratio of 6.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $9.06 and a fifty-two week high of $14.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.76 and a 200-day moving average of $10.28.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.04. Ford Motor had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 16.88%. Equities research analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.05%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 41.10%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on F. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Ford Motor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Ford Motor from $19.00 to $15.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays lowered shares of Ford Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.37.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

