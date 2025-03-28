First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (FTC) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 27th

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 26th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th will be given a dividend of 0.0428 per share on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 27th.

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Trading Down 1.0 %

FTC opened at $134.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.94 and a beta of 1.12. First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund has a 1-year low of $113.13 and a 1-year high of $149.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $140.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.84.

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund), formerly First Trust Large Cap Growth Opportunities AlphaDEX Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Large Cap Growth Index (the Index).

