Frazier Financial Advisors LLC Increases Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Frazier Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 31.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,133 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. United Bank lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 68,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,287,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 152.2% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 2,645 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 809,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,478,000 after acquiring an additional 21,153 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 61,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,841,000 after buying an additional 6,276 shares during the period. Finally, National Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. National Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 29,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after buying an additional 3,287 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

IJH stock opened at $59.28 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $56.01 and a one year high of $68.33. The firm has a market cap of $90.70 billion, a PE ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.05.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

