Vertex Planning Partners LLC Takes Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Vertex Planning Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 797 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Slagle Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Slagle Financial LLC now owns 6,822 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,156,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. denkapparat Operations GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $633,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd increased its stake in Visa by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 309,251 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $97,558,000 after purchasing an additional 9,641 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Visa by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 826,929 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $261,343,000 after purchasing an additional 75,255 shares during the period. Finally, Broadway Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $419,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on V. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $393.00 target price (up from $374.00) on shares of Visa in a report on Friday, January 31st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Visa from $361.00 to $396.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Visa from $331.00 to $363.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised Visa from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $355.84.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.78, for a total transaction of $2,739,263.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 2,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total value of $874,480.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 11,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,054,500. This trade represents a 17.74 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 143,205 shares of company stock valued at $48,560,961 in the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Visa Stock Up 1.6 %

NYSE V opened at $349.82 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $252.70 and a 12 month high of $366.54. The company has a market capitalization of $649.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.26, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $343.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $314.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.09. Visa had a return on equity of 54.79% and a net margin of 54.27%. Equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 11th. Visa’s payout ratio is 23.79%.

Visa Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.