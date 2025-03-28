TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Shares Purchased by Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 90,895 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,837 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $115,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp lifted its stake in TransDigm Group by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 3,769 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,776,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 666 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $844,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $525,000. Dudley Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Dudley Capital Management LLC now owns 230 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Interchange Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in TransDigm Group by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 243 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TDG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,482.00 to $1,534.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $1,444.00 to $1,348.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Citigroup boosted their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,563.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, UBS Group raised TransDigm Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,595.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TransDigm Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,477.18.

NYSE TDG opened at $1,383.41 on Friday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $1,176.31 and a 12 month high of $1,451.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.80, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1,342.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,329.07.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The aerospace company reported $7.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.73 by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 20.76% and a negative return on equity of 42.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.16 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 35.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,267.21, for a total value of $25,344,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,337,899.18. This trade represents a 71.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert J. Small sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,335.22, for a total transaction of $1,335,220.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 95,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $127,042,177.34. The trade was a 1.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 124,594 shares of company stock valued at $165,646,468. 4.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

