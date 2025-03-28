13,954 Shares in ProShares Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO) Acquired by Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 13,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. NBT Bank N A NY raised its position in shares of ProShares Bitcoin ETF by 1,090.0% during the 4th quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in ProShares Bitcoin ETF by 408.4% in the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its position in ProShares Bitcoin ETF by 152.2% during the fourth quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Bitcoin ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Bitcoin ETF by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ProShares Bitcoin ETF stock opened at $19.38 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.71. ProShares Bitcoin ETF has a 12 month low of $16.11 and a 12 month high of $32.75.

The ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long bitcoin, short usd currency. The fund actively manages a portfolio of front-month CME bitcoin futures. BITO was launched on Oct 18, 2021 and is managed by ProShares.

