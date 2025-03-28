Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.20.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Conagra Brands from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Conagra Brands from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Friday, December 20th.
Conagra Brands Price Performance
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CAG. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Conagra Brands by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 78,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,166,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 65.4% during the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 40,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 84,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,346,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 65,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.75% of the company’s stock.
About Conagra Brands
Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.
