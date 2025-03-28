Agur Provident & Training Funds Management Ltd. Sells 7,170 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Agur Provident & Training Funds Management Ltd. trimmed its stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 55.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,730 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,170 shares during the period. ASML accounts for about 1.5% of Agur Provident & Training Funds Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Agur Provident & Training Funds Management Ltd.’s holdings in ASML were worth $3,971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ASML. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. lifted its position in ASML by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 305 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,208 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,223,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. Trust Point Inc. boosted its position in shares of ASML by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Trust Point Inc. now owns 606 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Sunpointe LLC increased its stake in ASML by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Sunpointe LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $772,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC raised its position in ASML by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $923,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ASML. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on ASML from $790.00 to $860.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. BNP Paribas started coverage on ASML in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $858.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on ASML from $1,148.00 to $1,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of ASML from $815.00 to $767.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ASML currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $937.00.

ASML opened at $690.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $271.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $729.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $732.67. ASML Holding has a one year low of $645.45 and a one year high of $1,110.09.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $7.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.67 by ($0.37). ASML had a net margin of 26.78% and a return on equity of 47.73%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 25.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were paid a $1.5855 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 11th. This is a positive change from ASML’s previous dividend of $1.08. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.35%.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

