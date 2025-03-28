High Ground Investment Management LLP Takes Position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

High Ground Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,847 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,239,000. Huntington Ingalls Industries comprises 0.7% of High Ground Investment Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. River Road Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $65,215,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 132.9% during the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 420,102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $79,387,000 after acquiring an additional 239,688 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,191,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 5.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,519,111 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $930,383,000 after acquiring an additional 187,411 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,881,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Thomas C. Schievelbein purchased 2,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $164.82 per share, with a total value of $349,418.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,967 shares in the company, valued at $1,313,120.94. This trade represents a 36.26 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Nicolas G. Schuck sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.56, for a total value of $142,170.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,884 shares in the company, valued at $546,691.04. This trade represents a 20.64 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Trading Down 0.2 %

HII stock opened at $202.87 on Friday. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $158.88 and a 12-month high of $293.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $188.42 and its 200 day moving average is $209.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.49.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The aerospace company reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by ($0.13). Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 4.77%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 13.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.68%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HII. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $188.00 to $145.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Huntington Ingalls Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $221.22.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

