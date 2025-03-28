iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Here’s Why

Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $104.71 and last traded at $104.84, with a volume of 4817306 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $105.35.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $106.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.09.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares National Muni Bond ETF

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Integrity Financial Corp WA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Advantage Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 346.7% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 103.5% during the 4th quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.