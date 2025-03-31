HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Buys 905 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,273 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $4,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 211.4% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 46,005 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,990,000 after acquiring an additional 31,231 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 63.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 4,157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 63.6% during the third quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,553 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 1,381 shares during the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 11.5% in the third quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 23,165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,442,000 after buying an additional 2,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Timber Creek Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.7% during the third quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 58,804 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,212,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $165.82 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $860.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $192.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $192.71. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52 week low of $125.78 and a 52 week high of $226.40.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.08. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 40.51%. On average, equities analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.6855 per share. This represents a $2.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 12th. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.68%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TSM shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. StockNews.com lowered Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $220.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TSM

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

(Free Report)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.