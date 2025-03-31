Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Hits New 52-Week Low on Analyst Downgrade

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on the stock from $1,100.00 to $1,000.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals traded as low as $618.51 and last traded at $630.08, with a volume of 111538 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $637.36.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $940.00 to $759.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,110.00 to $1,070.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $795.00 to $750.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,195.00 to $1,013.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $966.88.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 62.5% during the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 39 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Avalon Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 83.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.73 and a quick ratio of 3.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.61, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $683.88 and its 200-day moving average is $795.57.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.21 by $0.86. The business had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 16.32% and a net margin of 31.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $11.86 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s payout ratio is currently 2.30%.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

