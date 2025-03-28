Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC) Short Interest Up 135.0% in March

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,730,000 shares, a growth of 135.0% from the February 28th total of 3,290,000 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,881,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Oxford Lane Capital Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ OXLC traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.65. The company had a trading volume of 3,111,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,718,820. Oxford Lane Capital has a one year low of $4.01 and a one year high of $5.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.13.

Oxford Lane Capital (NASDAQ:OXLC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The investment management company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.39).

Oxford Lane Capital Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Oxford Lane Capital

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 23.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 16th. Oxford Lane Capital’s payout ratio is currently 127.71%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OXLC. SWAN Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Oxford Lane Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Lewis Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oxford Lane Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Titleist Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Choreo LLC bought a new position in shares of Oxford Lane Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Oxford Lane Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors own 6.74% of the company’s stock.

About Oxford Lane Capital

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

