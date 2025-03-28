iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Shares Acquired by Congress Wealth Management LLC DE

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 14.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IWS. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of IWS opened at $126.96 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $117.00 and a 52-week high of $140.95. The stock has a market cap of $13.43 billion, a PE ratio of 18.92 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $130.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.98.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

